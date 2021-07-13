Man who defiled neighbour's toddler gets life in jail

Josiah Koskei lured the two-and-a-half-year-old with chewing gum, the court heard. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

A man who defiled a neighbour’s toddler after luring her with chewing gum has been sentenced to life in prison. 

