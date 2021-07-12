One dead, 2 injured after aircraft crashes in Naivasha

Remnants of the light aircraft that crashed at Ndabibi in Naivasha, Nakuru County, on July 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • On board the aircraft used for monitoring locust invasions were three people, including the pilot.

One person died when a light aircraft crashed Monday in the hilly Jerusalem area of Ndabibi in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

