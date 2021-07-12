KenHA demolishes old toll station at Gilgil weighbridge

The old toll station at the Gilgil weighbridge has been demolished as the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) moves to modernise some of its structures.

Speaking to the Nation, KeNHA’s assistant director of corporate communication, Charles Njogu, said the demolition was completed within the stipulated timelines.

In a public notice issued on Saturday, the agency informed the general public of a traffic disruption at the weighbridge.

“All vehicles shall pass through the weighbridge in both directions to enable smooth flow of traffic under the guidance of the police,” the notice staed.

Motorists were further advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion in an area that has experienced heavy traffic in the past.

Mr Njogu said the demolition of the old structures was completed with the stipulated period of two days.

“The road was opened to traffic on Monday morning, just as we had anticipated, with proper management of traffic flow,” he said.

Gilgil sub-county police commander John Onditi said traffic officers had been stationed in the affected area.

“Some of the motorists also heeded calls to use alternative routes, thus reducing traffic flow in the normally busy highway,” he said.