Four-year-old girl defiled and murdered in Kirinyaga

crime scene

A police tape at a crime scene.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Residents of Mugumo village in Kirinyaga County are in shock after a four-year-old nursery school girl was found defiled and murdered.

