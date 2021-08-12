Four-year-old girl defiled and murdered in Kirinyaga

Residents of Mugumo village in Kirinyaga County are in shock after a four-year-old nursery school girl was found defiled and murdered.

The girl's body was spotted lying on the banks of Karani stream, just one kilometre from her parents' home.

She was on Monday seen walking home from school alongside her two classmates before she was lured by an unknown.

When she failed to return home, her parents and neighbours searched for her but failed to trace her.

Two days later, a woman, who had gone to wash her clothes in the river, saw the lifeless body of the minor dumped on the river bank and raised alarm, attracting family members and the locals.

Police arrived at the scene and took the body to Kibugi funeral home in Kutus town.

Following the heinous act, residents staged a protest and stormed the house of a suspect, but there was no one there.

The victim's parents are yet to come to terms with the death of their daughter.

They said they had no grudge with anyone in the village and wondered why their daughter was attacked and her life snuffed out in such a cruel manner.

"We can't understand why our daughter was assaulted and killed. We want justice to be done," her father said.

He called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the matter.