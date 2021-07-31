Evans Juma Wanjala
Uasin Gishu child killer had skipped trial for defiling 2 girls in Makueni

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The first incident, involving a 9-year-old, happened in Kibwezi township on September 19, 2018, court documents seen by the Nation show. 
  • The second took place on the outskirts of Kinyambu township barely three months after the first and involved a teenager.

A man who has confessed to killing five children at Moi’s Bridge in Uasin Gishu County was once a popular mason in Makueni but fled to escape trial for defiling two girls, the Nation has established. 

