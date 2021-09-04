Police in Kabarnet detain defiled Class Five girl, free suspect

A defilement victim. Police in Kabarnet are on the spot for locking up a Class Five girl for more than six days.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Florah Koech

Police in Kabarnet are on the spot for locking up a Class Five girl for more than six days. The victim of sexual assault was detained while the suspect behind was allegedly released on free bond.

