Why 100-year-old Pokot fig tree remains untouched two years after it fell

Along the Kitale-Lodwar highway, West Pokot County lies a fig tree that fell close to two years ago, sending locals into panic.

For decades, the Pokot sacred fig tree known as Mnagei or Simotwo and scientifically as ficus thonningii was revered by all members of the Pokot community that lives in Northern Rift Valley Kenya, as it is believed to be a source of many blessings.

Among the Kikuyu community in Central Kenya, the tree is referred to as the Mugumo tree and also holds great significance.

The Pokot community has yet to come to terms with the falling of the enormous, multi-trunked tree, which was estimated to be around 100 years old by the time it fell on July 21, 2022.

Since then, no one has ever touched the tree nor used its timber or branches for firewood, because of the fear that the Pokot culture and traditions hold around it. Residents do not even get close to it.

It was under this tree that Ethiopian Emperor Menelik 11 worshiped in 1895. The Ethiopian queen Ras used to stay in the present-day Karas area in Kapenguria after Pokots corrupted the name Ka (of) Ras place.

Pokot elders are yet to interpret the meaning of the falling of the strong tree that had aerial roots, which stood at the Bendera area in Kapenguria town.

But the Pokot community believes it symbolizes something, and the answer lies with the elders.

The Pokot community considers the Mnagei tree to be very special, with massive spiritual significance to the extent that nobody is allowed to cut it down.

The fallen Pokot sacred tree along the Kitale-Lodwar highway, West Pokot County. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

According to the Pokot elders, this particular fig tree has not only witnessed history but has shaped it. Its branches are dense and arch downward, providing good shelter and seclusion to people seeking some privacy.

Before it fell, the tree had existed for decades and was a place of worship for the elders, who conducted rituals and ceremonies there. It is still considered a sign of blessings and affluence. It must therefore never be defaced, cut, or burned.

The Mnagei tree birthed the Mnagei ward and location where West Pokot County headquarters sits in Kapenguria town.

According to Pokot elders, when such a fig tree falls, it symbolizes something important whether positive or negative happening in the community.

It is the reason they say they are still consulting with the gods to give them the answer. This is because, in the Pokot traditions, certain rituals have to be performed.

Pokot Council of Elders Chairperson John Muok says that elders in the County are planning to perform the required rituals.

“Our Governor Simon Kachapin and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto should organize elders for the ceremony,” he said, noting that the tree was very respected in the community.

Some locals had connected the falling of the tree to the 2022 General election, and that it symbolized some leaders from the county losing their seats, while others believed it was due to its old age and nothing to worry about.

Among them is Pastor James Akazile who believes the tree outlived its strength and had to cave down. He said people should not be held captive to superstitions that have no significance today, noting that trees are not to be worshipped.

“The tree was misleading people at a time when we know there is a true God. That is just a tree and it has no meaning. How can people worship a tree? It will not help anything,” he said.

"God himself came and uprooted it. We wonder how a tree can have significance to human life,” he stated.

The elders’ chairperson, Mr Muok, a former Paramount chief, said the fall of the tree went down with a big leader from the Pokot community.

“There was someone big who lost his elective seat and the fall of the tree signified this,” he claimed.

Elders have urged the community not to cut the branches of the tree before necessary rituals are performed.

“We need to perform a ritual before it can be used since it’s a respected tree in the community,” said Mr Muok.

Another elder, Mr Harrison Loyatum said the tree fell peacefully without causing any harm, telling residents not to worry ‘since good things are coming.’

“The tree fell on the right side and in our culture when a man dies; he is laid to rest on the right hand facing Mt Mtello. Bees are inside but have not disturbed anyone. It did not interfere with pipes or power lines on the road, but arranged itself carefully with the branches lying peacefully,” he said.

Some locals believe, however, that the fall signified the troubles of President William Ruto, while others said it signified a new crop of leaders following the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

“This is a very bad sign for our people and more importantly, the community’s leadership which is in shambles. The falling of the tree represents the collapse of the current Kalenjin leadership that failed to unite the community. With the passing of President Daniel Arap Moi, the community is now left with a new breed and we expect a generational transfer,” said an elder who sought anonymity.

Another Pokot elder William Lopetakou said the tree falling on the Eastern side was a sign of blessing and success to the community.

“Had the tree fallen on the Western side, it would have been a bad omen to the community,” he said, noting that the fall signified the end of a certain era and new things coming to the region.

Mr Lopetakou says that the tree had reached its maturity just like the way human beings die in old age.

“The tree had reached the end of its life span and it had to fall just like human beings die,” he said, asking residents to calm down and wait for elders to perform the rituals before they can use it for firewood and timber.

According to Mr Lopetakou, the tree had existed even before the Pokot community migrated to the region more than 100 years ago.

He explained that a cleansing ceremony must be carried out and the trees will eventually be cut into small pieces and removed for communal use.

“We only need to pour goat's milk and cow dung. Some people who were constructing a sewage system tempered with the roots of the tree and their hands got swollen. We had to intervene and do a ritual until they recovered,” he claimed.

The elder further claimed that the tree was instrumental in keeping at bay diseases and for other human protection purposes.

“Right now an elder is sleeping peacefully,” he said, referring to the tree.