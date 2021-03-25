Raila, Coca-Cola, and a fig tree: Case of an expensive accident

Activists Evance Oloo, Michael Kojo (centre) and Walter Opiyo in Homa Bay town on March 24, 2021. They have sued the Coca-Cola Company for allegedly destroying a fig tree planted by ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2014.

Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

  • ODM leader planted the tree on August 2, 2014, when he toured Homa Bay town for a rally.
  • Activists want firm compelled to facilitate Odinga to plant replacement.

On March 25, 2017, a driver was reversing her company’s pick-up truck near Bunge grounds in Homa Bay town when she crushed the sapling of a fig tree behind her, which she had not noticed.

