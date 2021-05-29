Mugumo trees give way for major road after elders’ ritual

Mugumo tree

Elders from Kirinyaga on May 28, 2021 offer sacrifice before two mugumo trees, considered sacred, and which are located on the Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway which is under construction, are cut to pave way for the project.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The Kirinyaga Council of Elders has performed a ritual on two mugumo trees to allow their cutting down for the building of the multibillion shillings Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway.

