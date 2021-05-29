Mugumo trees give way for major road after elders’ ritual

The Kirinyaga Council of Elders has performed a ritual on two mugumo trees to allow their cutting down for the building of the multibillion shillings Kenol-Sagana-Marua dual carriageway.

The contractor had been barred from clearing the sacred trees as they cannot be interfered with without the consent of the elders.

On Friday evening, the elders hurriedly conducted the ritual before the trees were cut down. This, they said, is to prevent a curse upon the residents of Kibingoti village in Ndia Constituency.

The elders had to act fast so that the trees could be felled to pave way for the mega project, which is the initiative of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The contractor had left a section of the road where the fig trees stood undone until the elders conducted their rites.

Religious significance

The fig trees have religious significance among the Agikuyu.

Construction work was halted in March at Kibingoti after the contractor had a rough time trying to change the course of the road.

Donned in their brown traditional regalia, the elders led by their chairman, Cyrus Githaka, slaughtered two sheep of one colour to appease ancestors.

Meat from one of the sheep was roasted and the other consumed by the elders as they worshipped.

They rose up in jubilation as the smoke went up in the sky, a sign that their sacrifice had been accepted.

"The rite was necessary to counter unprecedented misfortunes that could emerge as a result of desecrating the mugumo trees which are holy shrines," Mr Githaka said.

Served their purpose

The trees, Mr Githaka said, have served their purpose for more than 500 years.

He explained that the smoke that rose above and into the leaves of the sacred trees was a response that their ‘god’ was pleased with the meat aroma and gave them permission to do whatever they wanted with the trees.

They also planted mugumo seedlings a few metres from where the trees stood.

“The planting of the seedlings symbolises the transfer into a new shrine of worship and a resting place for the ancestral spirits," added Mr Githaka.

According to the elders, the trees will be removed in three days so that the construction at the site can resume.

Not for firewood use

Residents were advised not to use firewood from the trees once they are cut down.

"Residents should let the trees decay if they want to be safe," added Mr Githaka.

Another elder, Mr Fredrick Mbutu, said he was satisfied that all will be well now that the spirits had been appeased through sacrifice.

Mr Mbutu thanked the government for its effort in expanding the road, saying it will ease transportation.

Dorcas Mwangi, the local administrator, heaved a sigh of relief following the rituals.

"For two months we had tried to seek for a solution. Now that the elders have come and done their work, the burden is over. The contractor will now go ahead with his work without more hurdles," she said.