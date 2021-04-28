Peace Tree
Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Wondrous aura of Trans-Mara’s ancient peace tree 

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The tree, locally known as Mogoiywet, is highly adored.
  • The residents of Angata Barikkoi consider it to be a sacred tree.

At Ongata Barrikoi Primary School in Kilgoris Constituency, Narok County, is a huge fig tree that predates the construction of the learning institution in 1960.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.