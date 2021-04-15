Looming death of Subukia Shrine

Subukia Shrine

Environmental activist Anthony Njugi assesses the extent of deforestation at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi I Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara  &  Alice Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • Some of the springs at the shrine, which also serve as a water catchment, are slowly drying up.
  • Forest canopies that also played host to wildlife, including antelopes, colobus monkeys and birds are slowly disappearing.


Once lush greenery, the Subukia National Shrine has been a destination of pilgrims from far and wide, who thronged it for spiritual nourishment.

