Activists sue Coca-Cola ‘for uprooting’ tree planted by Raila

Homa Bay activists

Activists Michael Kojo (left), Walter Opiyo (centre) and Evance Oloo on March 24, 2021 at the spot at Posta Grounds in Homa Bay town where a fig tree was planted by ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2014. They have sued Coca-Cola Company, alleging that its car ran over the tree in 2017 and destroyed it.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Three activists from Homa Bay County have sued the Coca-Cola Company for allegedly destroying a “sacred” fig tree that was planted by ODM leader Raila Odinga at Posta Grounds in Homa Bay town seven years ago.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.