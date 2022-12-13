Negotiated democracy takes centre stage in Wajir Governor election case

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has maintained that he won the hotly contested gubernatorial seat fair and square, even as he was put to task to show that clan politics did not propel him to power.

While asking election court judge George Dulu to dismiss the petition opposed to his win, Mr Abdullahi also argued that he did not engage in electoral malpractices as alleged by lawyer Mansur Issa for the petitioner, Mr Hassan Adam.

During cross-examination, the governor denied that he was propelled to victory by ‘negotiated democracy’, a practice where elders from different clans agree on the leaders to represent them in various elective posts and rally the community to support them.

Put to task to explain how clan-based politics works, Mr Abdulllahi informed the court that there are 12 Degodia sub-clans and that 11 had unanimously endorsed him. However, he also explained that any popular candidate can win an election without clan endorsement.

The FAI sub-clan, to which Mr Adam belongs, was undecided and did not support the governor's bid. Additionally, he said, the sub-clan had produced four candidates running for governor.

Mr Abdullahi, who was represented by lawyer Omwanza Ombati, also said he played no role in postponing elections, adding that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had suspended the polls due to security concerns in the area.

He agreed with the petitioner's allegations that there was violence at Eldas Constituency during the August polls.

"I am also aware there were insecurity incidents at Wajir East constituency on August 6 and 7 where four people were killed and that was a reason to postpone elections" said Mr Abdullahi.

While defending his win, Mr Abdullahi said the poll was transparent, contrary to claims by Mr Adam, a former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) chief executive. He dismissed allegations that tallying of votes was marred by vote padding, exaggerated voter turnout and unlawful ejection of the petitioner's agents.

The governor urged Justice Dulu to throw out the petition to enable him serve the people of Wajir.

Mr Adam was also put on the spot by Mr Omwanza over an alleged meeting with governor Abdullahi recently where he allegedly sought a county job in exchange for withdrawing the election petition. However, the petitioner denied the claim.

Judge Dulu heard that the meeting was arranged by elders and held at a Nairobi hotel.