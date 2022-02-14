Negotiated democracy tests Uhuru's selling of Raila in north-east

Negotiated democracy northern Kenya

Leaders, among them former Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo and Borana Council of Elders Chairman Abdullahi Gonjobe during a recent meeting in Kinna, Garbatulla. The team has initiated talks to ensure they all support one presidential candidate. 

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s quest to consolidate over 800,000 votes in Northern Kenya for ODM leader Raila Odinga could be put to the test after he expressed his reservations over negotiated democracy widely practised in the region.

