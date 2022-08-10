Voting underway in Eldas, to extend into the night

Voting in Wajir’s Eldas constituency started at 11am Wednesday, a day after Kenyans in other parts of the country cast their votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rescheduled voting in the constituency to today, following security concerns.

On Tuesday, voters rioted outside the Constituency tallying centre, protesting alleged biased appointment of IEBC agents that favours one candidate.

The electoral agency dispatched polling materials from the main tallying centre in Eldas Town CDF Hall to various polling centres.

The materials reached ICF Integrated Primary School polling station at 11am, with the commission saying it would extend voting hours to cover the lost time.

The voters told Nation.Africa they arrived at the polling station as early as 5am, and complained of the delay in delivering the materials.

“I came here at 5am. Everywhere was closed. We urge IEBC to hasten the delivery of materials and let us exercise our democratic right," said a voter at the polling station.

Long queues were witnessed at polling stations in the county.

Incumbent MP

Chaotic scenes marred the final rally for the Eldas parliamentary race on Saturday when supporters of incumbent MP Adan Keynan clashed with those of his rival Ahmed Boray Arale.

Mr Boray is contesting on an Orange Democratic Movement ticket, while Mr Keynan is flying the Jubilee Party flag.

Wajir County has 207,758 registered voters with Wajir East having the highest number at 35,794, Wajir North 33,927, Wajir West 31,334, Tarbaj 25,267 and Eldas 23,359.

The county that borders Somalia and Ethiopia, as well as Garissa, Marsabit and Isiolo counties has a population of about 720,000 and an area of 55,840.6 kilometres square.

Last week, Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud announced his withdrawal from the race five days to the General Election.

Mr Mohamud had suffered a blow after MCAs impeached him but returned to office following a court’s intervention.