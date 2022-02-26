Businessman joins race for Wajir gubernatorial seat

Mohamed Hassan Adan

Businessman Mohamed Hassan Adan when he announced his candidature in the Wajir gubernatorial seat.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His entry complicates the politics of the county just a week after the High Court nullified the 2021 impeachment of Governor Muhamud Abdi.
  • Dr Hassan has joined the race following endorsement by the Sultanate of the Fai sub-clan of the larger Degodia clan.

Businessman Mohamed Hassan Adan has announced his interest in the crowded race for the Wajir gubernatorial seat, setting the stage for one of the toughest battles in the August 9 General Election.

