Businessman joins race for Wajir gubernatorial seat

Businessman Mohamed Hassan Adan has announced his interest in the crowded race for the Wajir gubernatorial seat, setting the stage for one of the toughest battles in the August 9 General Election.

His entry complicates the politics of the county just a week after the High Court nullified the 2021 impeachment of Governor Muhamud Abdi and ordered him to resume his duties as the governor.

Dr Hassan has joined the race following endorsement by the Sultanate of the Fai sub-clan of the larger Degodia clan and has to bring back hope in the county marred by inter clan conflicts in the recent past.

At a press conference, Dr Hassan, who is the proprietor of Nairobi South Hospital, said his main is to improve governance and address the needs of the people of the county.

“I am hopeful that I have what it takes to change things in the county if given a chance,” he said during a press conference at a Nairobi Hotel. “I have huge experience in issues in governance

He was flanked by MPs Rashid Amin of Wajir West and Fatuma Ibrahim Ali who serves in the Arusha-based regional Legislative Assembly.

If elected focus will be on the provision of improved healthcare, water and Agriculture.

“I promise to use my vast experience I have acquired in both Public and private sector to bring back hope and change the wellbeing of the people of Wajir,” he said. He will contest on Jubilee party ticket.

Mr Amin called on the people of county to support Dr Adan’s bid promising to reach out to other clans so as to build a broader consensus for the sake of unity in the county.

Ms Ibrahim said Dr Adan was the right person for the position as he has a proven track record on service delivery service owing to his long service in public service.

Dr Adan, who served as CEO of the NHIF between 2003 and 2005, was picked by the sultanate through a controversial process that saw him boycott the initial outcome of the initial process which favoured his rival Hassan Wehliye.

The sultanate had last October locked out Dr Adan and Mr Ugas Sheikh Mohamed when it declared Mr Wehliye the sole flag bearer.

However a section of religious leaders from the county submitted an appeal to the sultanate, demanding for revision of all results that indicated that Mr Wehliye was the most qualified. The results were announced on January 15 and Dr Adan was favoured

Mr Wehliye was at the press conference and declared his support for him. However,. Dr Adan denied that he had rejected the decision that favoured his opponents, pointing out that he only appealed the decision in line with the requirements of the sultanate.