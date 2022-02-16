High Court reinstates Abdi Mohamud as Wajir governor

The High Court has quashed the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, after finding that the county assembly did not involve the public before removing him from office as required by law.

Members of the Wajir County Assembly voted to impeach Mr Mohamud in April 2021 while arguing that he had violated the residents' right to healthcare.

The Senate upheld Mr Mohamud's impeachment before the High Court suspended the implementation of the decision.

On Wednesday, the Meru High Court faulted MCAs for failing on the public participation test, a move that rendered the entire impeachment process null and void.

Mr Ahmed Mukhtar will now return to the office of deputy governor.

Mr Mukhtar was sworn in as governor following Mr Mohamud's impeachment.





Additional reporting by Wasuna Brian



