Case against impeachment of Wajir's Mohamed Abdi referred to CJ

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud before a Senate committee at Parliament buildings, during his impeachment trial on charges of abuse of office, which began on May 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Justice Patrick Jeremy Otieno agreed with the petitioners that court orders were in effect when Mr Abdi was hounded out of office, and said the application was weighty.

A Meru High Court has referred the petition to nullify the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud to Chief Justice Martha Koome for formation of a three-judge bench to determine it.

