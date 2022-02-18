Reinstated, Wajir governor wants Treasury to freeze county spending

Mr Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

Mr Mohamed Abdi Mohamud as the Wajir governor who has been reinstated as Wajir governor by the High Court in Meru.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Reinstated Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud now wants the National Treasury, the Controller of Budget and the Central Bank to temporarily freeze the county’s spending, save for salaries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.