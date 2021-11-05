Ex-Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi endorsed for gubernatorial seat

Former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s push to reclaim the seat has received a major boost after he was endorsed by the Degodia clan as the clan’s sole candidate in the next year’s general election.

Mr Abdullahi, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s senior economic adviser on World Bank matters, served as the county’s first governor but lost when he tried to reclaim the seat in the 2017 General Election.

But his endorsement on Wednesday by the clan, which is the majority in the county, has put him firmly in the race to reclaim the seat he lost narrowly to Mr Abdi Muhamud of Jubilee in 2017.

In a meeting that brought together more than 500 representatives from nine of the ten 10 Degodia sub-clans, the elders challenged Mr Abdullahi “to bring back the lost glory of Wajir county”.

“Aware of the political atmosphere in the country, we the Mantaan community nominate, the first governor of Wajir Ahmed Abdullahi, as our gubernatorial candidate for the 2022 General Election,” said Mr Abdirashid Salat, who is the spokesman of the Mantaan Council of Elders, a sub clan of the Degodia told journalists

The elders’ representatives were from Gelible, Masare, Jibrail, Dumaal, Fardanow, Abrisha, Idiris and Raqay of the dominant Degodia clan.

However, the Fai community, another sub clan, was not part of the endorsement as it has already settled on EACC deputy director and head of the Coast region Hassan Wehliye as its candidate.

The two, alongside Governor Ali Ahmed Muktar, are likely to face off at the ballot in the next year’s poll.

The elders of the nine of the ten 10 Degodia sub-clans said the former governor deserves a second chance because he had done great work in transforming the lives of the people of Wajir County when he served as governor between 2013 and 2017.

Mr Salat said the Mantaan community will also seek support from all other tribes in Wajir County to ensure that Mr Abdulahi recaptures the seat.

“Having been long supporters of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), we have also agreed to support the Presidential candidacy of Raila Odinga to be our president,” he added.

Mr Omar Hajji, another elder, said that the Mantaan sultanate and elders agreed to support the former county boss due to his credentials and sterling performance during his regime.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has been to Wajir County and launched almost nine projects, and even spoke in the National Assembly where he said the example of devolution at work was in our county between 2013 and 2017,” Mr Hajji observed.

“Because of his past record and performance, we had no trouble in settling for him as our 2022 governor, and we know that he will also be endorsed by our brothers from the Ajuran and Degodia clans,” Hajji, a former Kanu chairman and Hadado councilor added, even as he rallied residents to support the former governor.

Wajir politics revolve around the Degodia, Ogaden and Ajuran clans.

Mr Abdullahi welcomed the coronation and promised to pay back the honour by serving all the people of Wajir without discrimination

“I will offer progressive leadership and transparent service delivery if elected Wajir County Governor in 2022. I will forever be grateful to the elders for their unconditional support,” said Mr Abdulahi.