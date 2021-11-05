Ex-Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi endorsed for gubernatorial seat

Former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s push to reclaim the seat has received a major boost after he was endorsed by the Degodia clan as the clan’s sole candidate in the next year’s general election.

