Elders endorse Governor Mohamed Kuti for second term

Elders from 12 Sakuye community clans in Isiolo endorse Governor Mohamed Kuti to seek re-election in 2022 polls.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu| Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Sakuye Community elders have endorsed Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti to seek re-election in the 2022 General Election.

