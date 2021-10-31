Elders endorse Governor Mohamed Kuti for second term

Sakuye Community elders have endorsed Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti to seek re-election in the 2022 General Election.

About 200 elders from all the 12 clans across the county said they had unanimously resolved to support Dr Kuti due to his development track record.

Led by spokesperson Isack Kara, the elders gave Governor Kuti the green light to pick the party of his choice and vowed to support the presidential aspirant he asked them to.

The elders cited health and infrastructure among sectors the governor had immensely transformed and asked other communities to support his re-election bid saying he was the most suitable candidate.

“The governor has done quite some tremendous work and deserves another chance to accomplish his agenda for the county. We will assist him reach out to other communities to solidify support for his second term quest,” Mr Kara said.

The elders, during the meeting held in Nanyuki, gave Governor Kuti a rod to symbolise authority to represent the community’s interests.

Other gubernatorial hopefuls include former Governor Godana Doyo, former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission boss Halakhe Waqo who was recently endorsed by his Karayu clan, Mohammed Huka, Paul Murunga and Shalom Kinyua.

Exuding confidence

Governor Kuti lauded the elders for exuding confidence in his leadership and promised to ensure improved livelihoods for Isiolo residents.

“The elders’ blessings is a clear indication of the confidence they have in my leadership,” Dr Kuti said.

The endorsement gives the Governor a greenlight to seek inroads in other communities as he seeks to reclaim the position.

Dr Kuti faces stiff competition from his predecessor Doyo in what is likely to be a two-horse race should the former governor be endorsed to be the Borana community’s governorship flag bearer.

But wrangles in the Borana Council of Elders could further divide the community, giving the incumbent an edge over the other contestants.

Currently, some of the elders feel Mr Doyo, from the Warjida clan, is the suitable person to send Governor Kuti home while another group wants a fresh candidate picked, favouring Mr Waqo from Karayu clan.

Reclaim the seat.

Governor Kuti is banking on the Borana community’s continued differences on their preferred candidate and likelihood that Mr Doyo and Mr Waqo end up in the race to reclaim the seat.

Mr Waqo said he was readying for the race and will be on the ballot whether endorsed by the Abdullahi Gonjobe led Borana Council of Elders or not.