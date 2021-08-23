Bus passengers lose valuables to bandits in Wajir

Travellers on the Habaswein-Dadaab road within Wajir county lost money and other valuables after armed bandits ambushed their bus on Sunday.

The public service vehicle christened Grand Bus had 13 passengers on board at the time of the attack, according to an incident report recorded at Habaswein police station.

The bus had left Dadajabula centre heading to Garissa when the bandits struck.

An agent working for the bus company reported that they were ambushed by five armed men who sprayed the bus with bullets.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident but the bus conductor lost Sh64,600 to the armed men.

A report from the police said officers from Dadajabula police post responded but found the gunmen had already fled.

No arrests have been made

The bus had all its tyres deflated and the passengers robbed.

The bus driver lost Sh2,500 while a female passenger lost a mobile phone valued at Sh37,000.

Four other passengers lost their phones to the bandits, according to the reports by the police.

Five children were on board when the attackers struck.

Wajir East Sub County police boss Saman Onsando said no arrests have been made so far but police are following promising leads.

“What happened was not a terrorist incident but banditry and we are closing in on the perpetrators who are from the area,” he said.