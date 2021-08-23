Bus passengers lose valuables to bandits in Wajir

An agent working for the bus company reported that they were ambushed by five armed men who sprayed the bus with bullets.

By  Manase Otsialo

Travellers on the Habaswein-Dadaab road within Wajir county lost money and other valuables after armed bandits ambushed their bus on Sunday.

