Laikipia MP says ‘top politicians’ behind banditry as attacks escalate

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere who has pointed an accusing finger at unnamed State officials and local politicians, saying they are behind bandit attacks in the county.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

Laikipia North MP Sara Korere has pointed an accusing finger at unnamed State officials and local politicians, saying they are behind bandit attacks in the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.