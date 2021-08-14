Thomas Kibet
Jared Nyataya

Banditry victims bear lifelong scars 

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The practice of livestock raiding has evolved over the years to become an organised crime.
  • Raiders use modern weaponry and spare no one, including women and children.


Thomas Kibet, a 52-year-old primary school head teacher in Kagir, has suffered immensely from the incessant banditry attacks in the area and lives with a permanent reminder.

