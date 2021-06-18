Vihiga MCAs impeach 4 county executives, compel Governor Ottichilo to sack them

Vihiga County Assembly

A special sitting of the Vihiga County Assembly which affirmed the impeachment of four county executive committee members on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo suffered a major setback on Friday when the county assembly impeached four county executive committee members accused of incompetence, gross misconduct and violation of the law.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three killed, two injured in Marsabit bandit attack

  2. PRIME Mother nature restless as Lake Victoria turned into dumpsite

  3. PRIME Promised support has not materialised, young innovators lament

  4. Shahbal does not worry me, says Nassir

  5. Plans drawn to enforce Covid rules in Lake region red zone

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.