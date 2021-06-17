Vihiga County government on the spot over payroll fraud  

Wilbur Ottichilo

Vihiga Governor Wilbur  Ottichilo reads county staff payroll report 2013-2014 audit report at the county headquarters on July 4, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Vihiga County government is on the spot after a report by the Auditor General revealed five employees have earned Sh1.7 million through a shared bank account.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.