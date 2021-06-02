Full in-tray as Vihiga County Assembly resumes sittings 

Impeachment of four executives and a campaign calling for the suspension of Vihiga County government are expected to dominate debate as the 38-member Assembly resumes sittings today.

Deputy Speaker Zachariah Murefu said the House would use its first day to set up a committee to investigate the impeached executives.

Ms Pamela Kimwele (Public Service), Mr Amos Kutwa (Health), Mr Paul Mbuni (Lands) and Mr Kenneth Keseko (Trade) were impeached during a special sitting on May 27.

According to Mr Murefu, the select committee would have seven days to summon the four and report its findings to the House.

Should ward representatives confirm the impeachment, it would pave the way for Governor Wilber Ottichilo to dismiss them.

Ms Kimwele, Mr Kutwa, Mr Mbuni and Mr Keseko were accused by theassembly of incompetence, abuse of office and violating the Constitution.

Suspend county government

Minority Leader Tom Atingo said the committee would give the executives a final hearing.

“There is no witch-hunt. We will give them a fair hearing and make a determination,” he said, dismissing claims by the civil society that the House is selective in dealing with executives.

The assembly dismissed a campaign to suspend the devolved government, saying the intention is ill.

The initiators of the surprise move – Mr Joseph Simekha and Mr Francis Ominde – say they have collected more han 42,000 signatures, surpassing the 27,000 needed to petition President Uhuru Kenyatta to act on the move.

They accuse the devolved government of incompetence, corruption, abuse of office, irregular procurement and failing to honour court orders.

The House is also resuming sessions at a time the majority party – Amani National Congress – is in the process of disciplining ward representatives for supporting the impeachment of the executives.