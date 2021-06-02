Full in-tray as Vihiga County Assembly resumes sittings 

Vihiga County Assembly

Vihiga County Assembly during a sitting on May 27, 2021 in which MCAs impeached four CECs.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Deputy Speaker Zachariah Murefu said the House would use its first day to set up a committee to investigate the impeached executives.
  • Should ward representatives confirm the impeachment, it would pave the way for Governor Wilber Ottichilo to dismiss them.

Impeachment of four executives and a campaign calling for the suspension of Vihiga County government are expected to dominate debate as the 38-member Assembly resumes sittings today.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Suspect in Nyeri contract killing case freed

  2. Lease limbo for Criticos-linked farm in Taveta

  3. Tourism players laud opening of Lamu Port 

  4. Let police reservists be armed, leaders tell State 

  5. D-Day for suspects in Kiru principal's murder

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.