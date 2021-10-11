Vihiga Governor Ottichilo to fight for ODM ticket with ex-staffer

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo will have to fight for the ODM ticket with former County Secretary-turned-foe, Mr Francis Ominde, who has now declared interest in the governor seat.

Mr Ominde’s move to challenge his former boss is widely seen as part of a plan to deny Dr Ottichilo the ODM ticket ahead of the 2022 polls as former county employees seek revenge amid long-running political wrangles.

The new entrant to the race for the top county job was part of Vihiga County's wrangling faction since 2018 when he was sacked amid allegations of insubordination and leaking government documents.

He is one of the petitioners who successfully blocked implementation of the Sh5.8 billion 2021/22 budget through a court application. The judgement is due mid next month.

Together with political analyst Joseph Simekha, he is part of the group pushing for suspension of the county government and has since collected 66,000 signatures to support the drive.

Mr Ominde said he is seeking to topple his former boss through the party primaries that will pick ODM's gubernatorial candidate.

In 2017, Dr Ottichilo got a direct ticket and later clinched the governor seat, but Mr Ominde is now claiming that the party is unhappy with how he is operating, the reason he will be subjected to a nomination process.

He exuded confidence that he will defeat Dr Ottichilo at the nomination stage.

"I will vie through ODM. Ottichilo is in ODM. If I vie on any other party, I will have given him a chance to seek re-election through ODM," said Mr Ominde.