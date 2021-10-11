Western leaders pick Francis Atwoli Luhya spokesman

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli speaks at Golf Hotel in Kakamega town on October 10, 2021 after a section of leaders from western Kenya declared him the official Luhya spokesman as the country heads to elections in August 2022.

A section of political leaders from western region have endorsed the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli as the new negotiator in the formation of the next government.

