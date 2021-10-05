Blow to Ottichilo as Labour court reinstates sacked CECs

Vihiga County Assembly

Vihiga County Assembly during a session to discuss the impeachment of four CECs on May 27, 2021. The Labour court on September 5, 2021 reinstated the four.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reinstated four Vihiga CECs who were sacked by Governor Wilber Ottichilo three months ago over claims of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.