Fuel prices fall slightly in latest Epra review

Pump prices have dropped by Sh1 per litre in the latest review that will be in effect until June 14.

Super and diesel prices have dropped by Sh1 and Sh1.20 respectively, while kerosene has dropped by Sh1.30.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) said on Tuesday that a litre of diesel fell to Sh179.18 from Sh180.38, while that of super petrol fell to Sh192.84 from Sh193.84 in the capital, Nairobi.

The marginal decline came as the shilling lost ground against the dollar to trade at 134.63 units from 133.54 units last month, while prices of diesel, super petrol and kerosene rose on the global market.