50-year-old man beheaded in suspected ritual killing in Vihiga

Police in Emuhaya, Vihiga County have launched investigations after a 50-year-old man was beheaded by unknown people.

Alfred Esilaba's headless body was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom on Thursday morning in a suspected ritual killing.

The residents realised that something was amiss after the victim, who lives alone, failed to wake up for his daily routine. The deceased was described as a reserved man.

Emuhaya Deputy County Commissioner Chuk Masau, who confirmed the incident, said the motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Mr Masau said police are searching for the man’s missing head as investigations continue.

No family member was willing to comment on the matter for fear of a retaliatory attack.

Mr Masau called for calm as police seek to establish the motive behind the murder.

"We feel sorry for the family of Esilaba. After failing to see him this morning, his brother went to check on him only to stumble on his headless body," the official said.

"His head has been chopped off and we don't know where it is. The police are investigating the motive behind the murder," he added.

"We are appealing to members of the public to volunteer information to the police as we seek to establish the reason behind the killing," Mr Musau said.

The headless body has been moved to the Coptic Hospital mortuary.

He said that the man’s home s been cordoned off to enable the police to collect vital information to help in the investigations.