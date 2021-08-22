Man beheaded in suspected ritual killing in Naivasha

A 38-year-old construction worker was beheaded in a suspected ritualistic attack in Naivasha.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

A 38-year-old construction worker was beheaded in a suspected ritualistic attack that left villagers at Mirera area of Naivasha shocked.

