Man beheads wife in Nyandarua

Shock has gripped Kirima Village in Nyandarua County after a man allegedly beheaded his wife using a sharp axe.

The woman’s body had severe head injuries suspected to have been inflicted by an axe. The suspect is said to have a history of mental illness.

A neighbour Ms Ann Chege said that the body of the mother of four was found in their bedroom. They suspect she was killed on Saturday night.

“I was attracted by my neighbours who were mourning the death of my friend, I rushed to the scene and found her lifeless body. She was a nice person. I had spent the better part of Saturday with her. She appeared jovial. Her husband had also joined us and he appeared fine, but he has a history of mental illness,” said Ms Chege.

She said the shocking incident was the first of its kind in the village and appealed for calm as the police to conduct investigations.

Mr Jimmy Mwangi said they suspect that the woman’s husband, who has since been arrested, might have hacked her to death using an axe.

“The two loved each other, we don’t know what might have led the husband to ‘commit’ such a crime. He loved his wife and I had seen them working together on their farm on Saturday,” said Mr Mwangi.