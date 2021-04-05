Horror as teenager beheads his grandmother in Kisumu

Residents of Nyalenda estate in Kisumu were left in shock on Easter Monday after a 19-year-old man beheaded his grandmother and carried the head in a bag which had been placed in a bucket to the Kisumu Central Police Station.

Kevin Okal Odhiambo allegedly attacked his 70-year-old grandmother Mrs Jane Adhiambo inside their house at Nyalenda estate, Kilo Junction area, stabbing her on the throat with a knife and later hacking her head with a jembe.

After the macabre killing, the suspect surrendered himself to the police.

Residents of Nyalenda estate in Kisumu mill around the scene where a 19-year-old man is alleged to have killed and beheaded his grandmother on April 5, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

According to neighbors, the 19-year-old man committed the heinous act at around midday on Monday.

“We realised learnt that he had killed his grandmother when he was brought by the police. But we saw him leave at around 1pm carrying a bucket with a bag inside,” said Ms Jackline Awino

Ms Awino said that the suspect usually buys groceries from her stall.

Surrendered himself

Kisumu County Police Commander Mr Samuel Anampiu said the suspect brought the head of the deceased in a bag placed inside a bucket.

When the police heard his confession to the crime, they arrested him and demanded that the suspect accompany them to the scene of crime.

“Scenes of crime personnel visited the scene and established that the suspect had murdered the deceased, after he hacked her to death using a hoe,” said Mr Anampiu.

Residents of Nyalenda estate in Kisumu mill around the scene where a 19-year-old man is alleged to have killed and beheaded his grandmother on April 5, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The Police boss said that Mr Okal was released from Shikutsa Juvenile Remand Home for the offence of stealing.

While the reason for his act is not clear, the police believed it could be as a result of a family dispute.

The body of the deceased was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.