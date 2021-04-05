Horror as teenager beheads his grandmother in Kisumu

A police officer carries crude weapons that were allegedly used by a 19-year-old man to kill and behead his grandmother at Nyalenda estate in Kisumu on April 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • According to neighbors, the 19-year-old committed the crime at around midday on Monday.
  • According to the police, the suspect surrendered himself brought with the head of the deceased.

Residents of Nyalenda estate in Kisumu were left in shock on Easter Monday after a 19-year-old man beheaded his grandmother and carried the head in a bag which had been placed in a bucket to the Kisumu Central Police Station.

