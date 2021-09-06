Murang'a police arrest woman accused of beheading husband

Murang'a Kandara beheading

Shocked residents gather at the home of murder victim Ndung’u Mugachia in Ndururumo village, Kandara in Murang'a County on September 5, 2021. Mr Mugachia was allegedly beheaded by his wife.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Police in Kandara, Murang'a County have arrested a 65-year-old woman suspected of beheading her 99-year-old husband.

