UDA primaries postponed in Turkana, Mt Elgon over logistics

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries in two of three constituencies in Turkana County have been postponed until April 19 due to logistical hitches.

UDA elections board member Raphael Chimera said on Thursday that the affected constituencies were Turkana Central and Turkana East.

"We have postponed nominations in Turkana East and Turkana Central to Tuesday next week because of logistical challenges,” he said, adding that voting was underway in Loima constituency.

Turkana Central parliamentary seat aspirant Joseph Namuar said he learnt about the delay at 11pm on Wednesday after daylong homestretch campaigns.

"We were prepared and ready (for the nominations). I got the information by 11pm that voting was postponed due to insufficient materials,” he said.

He said that the UDA elections board owned up to the hitch and told aspirants voting had been postponed.

"By midnight, through my agents and ward representative aspirants eyeing the party ticket, I reached out to the electorate informing them of the postponement. We are still prepared," he said.

Disappointed

But party members who turned up in large numbers at the Mikeka Ground polling station as early as 6am faulted what they called poor communication.

Mr Joseph Longole said he woke up prepared to vote but to his surprise, there was no sign of the expected voting as he only saw a few fellow party members.

"Lodwar was noisy with aspirants criss-crossing the streets with loud music from systems mounted on trucks and pick-ups. I wanted to finally ensure that I participate in choosing them best but to my surprise nothing is going on today," Mr Longole said, as it emerged that many party members were unaware of the delay.

Ms Beatrice Ayanae said the party should have informed them about the changes just as it did with the aspirants. She regretted that many never slept on Wednesday night knowing that they were to vote on Thursday.

Some aspirants like Emmanuel Ekuwom (Lodwar Township ward) alleged that voting had been sabotaged as he was not aware that it had been postponed.

"If I had an idea as an MCA aspirant, I would have told voters about the postponement, but just like them I wasn't aware," he said.

The battle for the Turkana Central constituency UDA ticket is between Mr Namuar, a former Finance executive, and former National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) county coordinator Festus Eru Ekitela.

The Lodwar Township ward has attracted four aspirants, with Ruth Kuya, a former nominated MCA, the only woman.

Mt Elgon aspirants clash

The exercise was also postponed to Friday in Mt Elgon after aspirants clashed on several issues.

Tension was high across the constituency’s six wards after the two front runners for the parliamentary seat failed to agree on several issues regarding the exercise.

Rowdy supporters of the two competitors also disagreed on where the tallying center was to be located.

Mr Kapondi wanted the exercise done at Kapsokwony police station, while Mr Chemayiek wanted it conducted at the Kapsokwony Town Social Hall.

Mr Kapondi who demanded the postponement of the exercise cited delays in the distribution of polling material.

He accused the Returning Officer Mr Martin Masibayi and local politicians of frustrating the process and alleged suspicious arrangements.

He said the ballot material should have reached polling stations by 5am on Thursday to allow the process to start early enough, considering the weather challenges and rough terrain in some areas.

Sources said Deputy president William Ruto was forced to intervene through a phone call to resolve the push and pull between the two parliamentary aspirants.

By this time, the Returning Officer Mr Masibayi had also opted not to oversee the exercise after receiving threats from a section of supporters from the two aspirants.

The two later on agreed that the tallying center be at Kibuk Girls Secondary School.

Mr Nathan Wasamaa, an agent for one of the candidates lauded the decision taken by the Returning Officer of opening the ballot papers in open day daylight, saying it was good and would have helped ensure transparency.