We want free and fair voting, Turbo voters tell IEBC

Voters in Deputy President William Ruto’s home sub-county of Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, have expressed hope that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will deliver a credible election.

They spoke as the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, who voted at Kosachei Primary School at 6am, expressed confidence that the people’s decision would prevail and hope that voting would be free and fair.

“I am very confident that the people of Kenya will make choices that will take our country to the future. It is when the mighty and the powerful come to the realisation that the people and the ordinary make the big decision,” he said.

“We want a free, fair and credible process which is free of intimidation. Let us respect everybody's choice even if it is different from yours. I think it is the essence of democracy.”

Explaining why she woke up early, voter Mary Kerich said; “When you have faith in something, you have to wake up very early. I also wanted to vote early and we expect that the IEBC will do its work diligently.”

Like many others, Richard Chemwetich woke up at 4.30am to vote early and go back home to continue with his daily chores.

“Let the IEBC do its work fairly. Let them not favour any side. Let the will of the people reign. This is Ruto's backyard and he is our son, we expect a lot from him,” he said.

Victor Kipkoech arrived at the polling station even earlier, at 3:30am.

“It is because we have a lot of expectations from the government of William Ruto. He is our son and we know that a lot will happen,” he said when asked why he turned up early.

Voting at the station at 6am when polling stations opened, the DP, who was with his wife Rachael Ruto, said he was hopeful and looking forward to a great day and peaceful voting.

“I have voted at Kosachei Primary School and I feel so good [about it] after very many months speaking to the people of Kenya and selling our agenda, manifesto and having discussions across the country,” he said.

“It is the first time I am vying for the presidency and I am confident. It is quite a moment and I trust in God that it will come forth. I am looking forward to a great day.”

Explaining why he came to vote early, he said it was intentional.

“Many will wonder why I came early but during our campaigns, we promised people that we will do it very early. I also didn't want to inconvenience my people here, although I know that we might have inconvenienced some people,” he said.

He expressed hope that voting would go on smoothly.

“This morning is D-Day and everybody here wants a peaceful process. We have had a spontaneous prayer and it was all about having a peaceful election. I am very happy that the exercise of choosing the leaders for the next five years is underway across the country,” said the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate.

“I want to ask all voters like myself to … go vote peacefully, exceptionally and deliberately so that we can choose the men and women who have a plan for our country.”

He urged the IEBC to ensure fairness, even as he urged voters “to respect everybody's choice, whoever they want to vote for”.

“I want to ask IEBC: You are an independent organisation, we expect as people of Kenya that you will carry out the exercise respecting your mandate, understanding your independence so that you can be fair to every voter and each and every candidate,” he said.