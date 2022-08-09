DP Ruto: Why I voted early

Deputy President William Ruto says he was at the polling station early because he did not want to be an inconvenience to his neighbors.

Speaking after casting his ballot at 6am at Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency, Dr Ruto said because of his stature, and political clout he felt voting during the day would become an unnecessary inconvenience to those who would be in the lines.

Dr Ruto arrived at just 2 minutes before the polling stations were opened, accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto.