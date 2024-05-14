Judiciary employee claims 'military boyfriend kidnapped, assaulted her in forest'

Police in Eldoret are investigating a case in which a Judiciary employee is alleged to have been abducted and assaulted by her boyfriend.

Ms Violet Indiasi claims that her boyfriend, who allegedly works for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), invited her to visit him in Nairobi before allegedly abducting and subjecting her to brutality.

Ms Indiasi, a trained court mediator, alleged that the suspect abducted her on arrival in Nairobi on the night of January 15 this year.

He asked her to meet him in Murang'a where she was taken to Maragwa Forest.

The suspect allegedly transferred money from Ms Indiasi's mobile phone to another mobile number.

“I passed through hell that night. He left me in the forest before I scrolled to the neighbouring compound where I was helped by an elderly man to report the matter to a police station,” said Ms Indiasi.

Ms Indiasi, who is a resident of Eldoret town, reported the matter at the Eldoret Police Station and she has two police Occurrence Books (OB) marked as OB/17/9/24 and OB NO 52/6/24 made at both Kapsoya Police Station and Eldoret Central Police, respectively.

The incident allegedly occurred on the nights of January 14 and 15.

Uasin Gishu County police commander, Benjamin Mwanthi, confirmed that the complainant reported the matter and investigations are still ongoing.

Slow legal process

Mr Mwanthi said matters involving a serving military officer are handled differently and upon completion of investigations, the file is forwarded to KDF for internal action.

Ms Indiasi, however, accused police of taking a long time to complete investigations.

"It is now four months since I was tortured. I have been traumatised yet police are taking the issue lightly," said Ms Indiasi.

Through her lawyer Evans Miyienda, she has accused police of delaying investigations, claiming that the suspect is a well-known person to her since they all come from the same county in Vihiga and are acquaintances.

She said that failure by police to act has subjected her to fear since the suspect has been threatening her with further 'dire consequences'.

She further claimed that the suspect had hacked her Facebook page.

“I have all the evidence to show that I know this man and we have been relating as friends who come from the same area. I am wondering why it is so hard for the police to help me, yet I have given them all the required information to help them arrest the suspect. My life is in danger,” said Ms Indiasi.

Ms Indiasi's lawyer regretted that law enforcers were failing her client by delaying to act, yet she had provided all the necessary information, including the name of the suspect and where he works. He claimed the suspect is based at Moi Airbase in Nairobi.

“My client was invited by the suspect to travel to Nairobi to visit him on January 31 and upon reaching Nairobi, the suspect requested my client to travel to Maragwa in Murang’a County where he kidnaped her and took her to Maragwa forest and subjected her to all manner of abuse,” said Mr Miyienda.

He said he had reached out to the Department of Defence (DOD) to inquire about the allegations, but efforts to get more information about the suspect had proved futile, despite promising that action would be taken against the suspect if found to be an employee of KDF.

He said that he had already written to the DOD requesting more information about the suspect, as this would facilitate the process of legal action to be taken against the suspect.

He wants the suspect arrested and arraigned to face appropriate charges.