Teenager allegedly assaulted by KFS officers dies in hospital

A 16-year-old boy who was receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after he was allegedly assaulted by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers has died.

Stephen Mwangi, a form three student at a school in Baringo County, had been receiving treatment at the facility since last Friday after he sustained serious injuries on the head and ribs.

Mwangi was allegedly assaulted by two KFS rangers last Wednesday when he reportedly tried to stop them from sexually harassing his mother in Koibatek forest, but they instead descended on him, badly injuring him.

According to his mother, Mary Wambui, the minor died on Monday at 11:00 pm while at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where he was admitted for the last two days.