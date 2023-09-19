Court issues warrant of arrest for woman accused of overseas jobs scam

An Eldoret court has issued a warrant of arrest against a businesswoman accused of defrauding overseas job seekers.

Ms Susan Kiere is accused of defrauding three job seekers Sh280,000 under false pretense of securing them employment opportunities and visas to travel to Gulf countries.

The trial court was forced to cancel Ms Kiere's bond after she sneaked out and disappeared, a few minutes to the hearing of the case.

In a twist of events, Ms Kiere later called to inform the court that she was not feeling well. She claimed it was the reason she left in a huff to go and seek medical attention.

She was charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh280,000 from Nicholas Njorge on diverse dates between November 30, 2022, and January 1, 2023, at Nickline Golf Consultancy Company in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The accused allegedly duped the complainant into believing that she was in a position to help him process visas for Leah Njeri, Faith Kemei and Brenda Kosgei to travel to the United Arab Emirates for job opportunities.

After denying the charges two months ago, she was released on a Sh100,000 bond.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rosemary Onkoba noted that the prosecution had compelling reasons to ask the court to forfeit the bond and issue a warrant of arrest.

State Counsel Sidi Kirenge asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest, terming the suspect's behavior of skipping court proceedings as unbecoming.

"The accused has been in court since morning pending the hearing of her case and then she decided to sneak out never to return, only to call back saying that she was feeling unwell. Your honour, this is disrespect of the court," argued Ms Kirenge.

She consequently asked the court to cancel her Sh100,000 bond and also issue a warrant of arrest against her.

"The accused has not shown any goodwill at all, hence the bond term is canceled with immediate effect," ruled Onkoba.