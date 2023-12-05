‘Prayer warriors’ detained for failing to pay Sh370,000 Eldoret hotel bill now plead for help

A 39-year-old pastor and his two intercessors, who were arrested and charged with conducting 41-day prayers in an Eldoret hotel and failing to pay their bills of more than Sh371,000, are now appealing to well-wishers to bail them out.

Pastor Alex Munyoki and his two 'prayer warriors' had camped at an Eldoret hotel for 41 days to pray for the country to overcome tough economic times.

An international missionary who happened to be their prayer partner from the US had promised to settle their bills, but later failed to respond to Pastor Munyoki's calls, forcing the hotel management to detain them.

The incident took place in March this year at the Goshen Hotel in Eldoret where the trio were arrested and charged before an Eldoret court.

While making his appeal at the Eldoret law court, Pastor Munyoki thanked the hotel for being patient with them over the 41 days while he appealed to well-wishers to help them settle the bills.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

"I am a well-known pastor from Kitui County, (and) I don't want my name to be tainted by this bill. I am in talks with the hotel to withdraw the case so that we can settle it while I appeal to well-wishers, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, to help me settle this bill," said Pastor Munyoki.

Pastor Munyoki said the prayers were for the good of the country, and it was unfortunate that the person who was supposed to settle the bills had disappeared.

He said those who want to reach him for help and prayers can do so through his mobile phone number.

The trio were charged with obtaining credit by false pretences.

Pastor Munyoki, Gilbert Muzami Mukisa, 32, and Lilian Namangasa Walukana were charged with obtaining credit contrary to Section 316 of the Penal Code.

False pretence

The court heard that on February 15, 2023, in Eldoret town, they incurred the debt at Goshen Inn Hotel by obtaining a loan of Sh371,500 under the false pretence that a sponsor from the US would pay the debt.

They denied the charges and told the court that they were still hopeful that God would send his angels to bail them out, as they were doing God's work of praying for Kenya and other countries around the world.

During the arrest, Mr Munyoki told detectives that God had directed him to come to Goshen Hotel on February 15, 2023, and book a room for the three of them to begin praying and fasting for the country until March 28.

In a statement made available to the court, Pastor Munyoki claimed that God told him about the coming of Jesus in a dream, quoting Revelation 22:7 (“Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book.”) and that he contacted his two friends, who accompanied him to the hotel to pray.

Pray for his country

Pastor Munyoki, a resident of Kitui County, said he wanted to pray for his country.

During their stay at the hotel, they were accommodated in a double room with two beds, where they were rotated between different rooms.

Mr Munyoki told investigators that he shared one bed with his male co-intercessor while the female intercessor slept on the single bed as they continued to pray for the nation day and night.

Mr Munyoki said a sponsor from the US, identified only as Rooney, whom he claimed to have met in Machakos, had promised to pay the hotel bill, but, unfortunately, his efforts to reach Mr Rooney by mobile phone proved futile.

Despite Mr Rooney's failure to pay the hotel bill, Mr Munyoki expressed hope that God would send another angel to take care of the hotel bill.