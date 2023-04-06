Easter in custody for ex-police commissioner in Sh400,000 fraud

A former commissioner of police will spend the Easter holiday in custody after he was arrested by detectives from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) for obtaining money by false pretenses.

Jebel Munene Ngele, who is reported to have been on the run since last year, was arrested on Tuesday at his private office in Lavington, Nairobi, and detained at Jogoo Police station.

He is wanted by a Makadara court to answer to charges of obtaining Sh400,000 from one Lawrence Nyakebondo, pretending he was in a position to help enlist his son in the National Police Service during the recruitment last March.

The court issued the IAU with a warrant of arrest on December 16 last year, with the same document Jogoo Police Station commander.

The court particulars are that the fraud occurred between January 28 and March 22 last year, when the suspect was serving as a staffing officer at the Nyanza regional police commander’s office.

His accomplice, Wabwoba Kisumo, has since been charged in court.

Mr Kisumo, the victim’s close friend, convinced him that he could get his son a placement in the police service since he was highly connected to some senior officers at Vigilance House.

Persuaded by the promise, Mr Nyakebondo teamed up with Mr Kisumo at a hotel in the Nairobi central business district, where he was introduced to Mr Munene and the money handed to the two.

The victim realised he had been conned when his son failed to secure admission to the Kiganjo Police Training College, long after other recruits had commenced training.

He filed a complaint against Mr Munene and Mr Kisumo at Jogoo Police Station but criminal charges were recommended against Mr Kisumo only.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) approved the charges so the suspect was charged alone, sparking further outrage from the victim, who then filed a complaint against the officer with the IAU.

The IAU probed the matter and forwarded the file to the DPP, recommending that the former commissioner also be charged.

The matter was registered at the Makadara Law Courts on December 16, after which the DPP’s application for a search warrant was approved.