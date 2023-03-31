A pastor, sponsor and an ‘angel’ who failed to clear Sh370,000 hotel bill

Three people who were expecting an angel to settle their 41-day hotel bill in Eldoret as they prayed for the nation were Thursday charged with failing to clear the Sh370,000 they allegedly owe.

The three, including one who claimed to be a pastor, said they received a vision from God directing them to go to Eldoret and pray against terrorists, and for peace, as the country goes through hard economic times.

They had spent 41 days at the three-star hotel, praying day and night, until the hotel management could not take it any longer and had them arrested.

They stayed in a double room with two beds, and were rotated between various rooms.

Mr Alex Muimi Munyoki, 39, Mr Gilbert Muzami Mukisa, 32, and Ms Lilian Namangasa Walukana were charged before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo.

US sponsor

The court heard that on February 15, 2023, the accused incurred a debt at Goshen Inn Hotel by obtaining a credit amount of Sh371,500 by falsely pretending that a sponsor from the US would clear the debt.

Mr Munyoki, the group leader, said a sponsor from the US identified as Mr Rooney, who he claimed to have met in Machakos town, had promised to pay the hotel bill, but his efforts to reach his benefactor via mobile phone were futile.

During their stay, Mr Munyoki used to share a bed with his male co-intercessor while Ms Walukana would sleep on the single bed, as they continued in prayer for the nation day and night, he told detectives.

They denied the charges and told the court that they were still hopeful that God would send his angels to bail them out since they were doing God’s work of praying for Kenya and other countries across the world.

Directed to pray and fast

Mr Munyoki told detectives that on February 15, God directed him to Goshen hotel, where he booked a room for the group to start praying and fasting for the country until March 28.

In his statement available in the court file, Mr Munyoki claimed that God told him about the coming of Jesus in a dream. Mr Munyoki, who hails from Kitui county, said he was brought up at the Redeemed Gospel Church and he has a burden to pray for the Nation.

After denying the charges, Mr Munyoki implored the court to release his two prayer partners, claiming that he should pay the price since he invited them to join him after meeting them at Kaburengu Prayer Centre in Kakamega County.

“I plead with this court to release these two since I am the vision-bearer. They just came to support me after I invited them to the hotel,” he told the court.

The magistrate directed him to present his claims during the pre-trial hearing of the case.

They were each released on an Sh80,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh60,000 each.