Rachel Ruto announces monthly prayer services at State House

First Lady Rachel Ruto says she will be holding monthly church services at State House.

She spoke on Sunday during a mass service held at the House on Hill.

In attendance were President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alongside several religious leaders.

“The Bible says ‘People will go up to Jerusalem, year after year, to celebrate the feast of the tabernacles’, and I think that this is a place where people will come year after year for Thanksgiving. I want to tell the church that this is not the last service we are having, you will be coming here month after month to give thanks to the Lord for doing us good,” she said.

She also thanked President Ruto for welcoming religious leaders to State House to pray for the country.

Known as one of the most prayerful women in the country, Mrs Ruto has more or less transformed State House into a house of prayer since replacing Margaret Kenyatta a few weeks ago.

“As an intercessor, I am very excited, I feel the doors have been opened. Thank you so much to our president for allowing us intercessors to walk into this compound today to pray, we are very excited.”

Besides, President Ruto had the church and religious leaders of his campaign period during his march to State House.

Among the religious leaders and groups that have paid a courtesy call on Rachel Ruto include Tanzanian music group Zabron Singers known for hits such as Mkono wa Bwana and Usiniache.

The First Lady has also met with prophet Victor Kusi Boateng from Power Chapel Worldwide, Ghana, before hosting preacher couple, Dr Ian and Angel Ndlovu. Ian and Angel are pastors at the Divine Kingdom Baptist Church in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.