Turkana officials move to fix key road destroyed by flash floods

turkana roads

Turkana County government officials inspect Kotome bridge in Turkana North Constituency on April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

The Turkana county government is repairing a 58-kilometre road and two bridges in Turkana North Constituency after sections of the road was destroyed by flash floods recently.

