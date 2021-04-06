Flash floods cut off Hola-Garissa road leaving commuters stranded

KeNHA  has urged motorists plying Garissa-Hola-Garsen road to exercise caution after heavy rains cause massive flooding and washout at road section.

Photo credit: Courtesy I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Commuters along the Hola-Garissa highway have been left stranded following heavy rains that have rendered parts of the Garissa-Hola road impassable.

