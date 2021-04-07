Hundreds displaced as Bura canal spills over

More than 20 homes marooned by water at Bula Jebesa as a result of spillage at the Bura Canal in Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

More than 200 people in Bura, Tana River County have been displaced after the Bura Irrigation Canal spilt over.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.