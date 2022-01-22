Floods kill 500 livestock in Turkana

Residents of Nakalei village in Turkana South sub-county are counting losses after floods killed at least 500 livestock.

Nakalei Sub Location Assistant Chief Silvester Ereng on Friday said that the floods swept away goats and sheep.

Mr Ereng said the village, which has been among the most drought-hit areas in the county, had not received rains for the last two years.

"The area has been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday. Weak livestock which had been driven to hilly areas were swept away. At least 500 sheep and goats were killed," he said.

Mr Jonathan Ng'eleia said that he lost more than 40 goats and sheep.

"I have driven my livestock on the slopes of Loriu Hills because pasture on all the fields that we have been relying on dried up," Mr Ng'eleia said.

Mr Arupe Lochur called on the authorities to come to their aid with relief food. He also urged both county and national governments to supply them with livestock feeds.

In October last year, victims of drought in Turkana County benefited from Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) livestock offtake programme.

KMC Assistant Production Manager Tom Okayo said that the parastatal targeted to buy 1,000 heads of cattle in the off-take programme at Sh20, 000 each.

"Budget restraints had limited us on the number of livestock to be bought from pastoralists. We are, however, seeking more stakeholders to ensure that we get more money to buy more cattle," Mr Okayo said.

He said Turkana was identified as part of the 10 counties that have been severely affected by drought. KMC planned to buy 11,250 heads of cattle from affected pastoralists in those counties as part of drought mitigation measures.

County Livestock Marketing Council Chairman Joseph Losuru said the programme boosted livestock trade.