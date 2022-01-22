Floods kill 500 livestock in Turkana

Carcasses of sheep killed by floods at Nakalei village in Turkana South Sub County on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Residents of Nakalei village in Turkana South sub-county are counting losses after floods killed at least 500 livestock.       

